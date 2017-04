Brewer’s Trey Wood Officially Joining UMaine Football Program

Brewer high football star running back Trey Wood has been rumored to be heading to play for UMaine in the fall. The Black Bears announced he is officially joining the program today on social media. Trey was a Fitzpatrick Award finalist, going for over 2,000 yards rushing with 27 touchdowns last fall, as a senior. He follows in the footsteps of his dad, Ray Wood, who also played for the Black Bears.