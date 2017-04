Biz Tips: How to Quit Your Job

Deb Neuman stopped by the TV5 studios with advice on how to quit your job the right way.

Follow the 6 “DO’s” to do it right:

1.Inform your boss in person.

2.Give plenty of notice.

3.Leave things better than you found them.

4.Leave “instructions” for the next person.

5.Cross the finish strong!

6.Say positive things about the job you are leaving.

Deb Neuman: [email protected]