Authorities say Fire in Lewiston Started in Marijuana Growing Room

A fire that destroyed an apartment building in Lewiston yesterday morning started in a marijuana growing room, according to fire investigators.

The fire was reported at a three-unit building on Vale street at 9 am.

The grow room was legal, the tenant has a medical marijuana card.

The American Red Cross is helping three families who lived there.

“And you can just imagine in a moments notice living in your home and having to evacuate it in a moments notice and lose everything in just like the blink of an eye without warning so it’s devastating not only for the professionals who are on scene fighting the fire helping the clients but it’s incredibly emotional for the clients who suffered loss” Says Eric Lynes of the American Red Cross.

One of the tenants lost all of his belongings in a fire two years ago.