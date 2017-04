Authorities Say Anonymous Tip Led Them To Child Porn Images on Man’s Computer

An East Millinocket man is formally charged with having explicit images of children.

Police say someone tipped off the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children that 52-year-old Shean Crosby was searching for these images on the internet.

Authorities say they found explicit pictures on Crosby’s cell phone and a computer, but when they returned to search his tablet, they found he had wiped it clean.