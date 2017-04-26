Anti Terrorism Training near Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

A drill will be taking place near the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard today.

The Harbor Security Forces are conducting exercise Citadel Project, a twice a year refresher for using weapons.

The team patrols the shipyard 24/7, and the drill allows them to go through the exact scenario of using weapons to defend against threats.

“They’re in a boat that’s moving in the water and their adversary’s going to be moving at a high rate of speed so that means two moving targets. that makes it a lot harder than if you’re on land.” Says Comm. Ritchie Taylor, Base Executive Officer PNS.

The Harbor Forces are out on the river until tomorrow.