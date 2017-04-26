4th Annual Color Bangor Fun Run/walk Strides into Bangor

Color Bangor will once again be incorporating the Bangor Waterfront into the 5K route. Participants will be given their white Color Bangor t-shirts before the start of the event. At set kilometer intervals colors will be sprung onto the runners/walkers, leaving them covered with a variety of different non-toxic corn-starch based colors. These colors are FDA approved and deemed healthy in this respect. Returning this year is the “Celebrity Color Pelt,” giving lucky contestants the opportunity to pelt local celebrities with color and win prizes. Also returning this year is Color Village – the home for pre-run Zumba with Sunshine, and music, games, color throws and more after the run is complete. New this year is a sixth color station, allowing for more color and fun for all participants.

Register for Color Bangor at www.americanfolkfestival.com, or by calling the American Folk Festival office at 262-7765. Color Bangor will raise money for the American Folk Festival, which takes place every August on the Bangor Waterfront.

For more information on Color Bangor or the American Folk Festival, visit www.americanfolkfestival.com, or follow Color Bangor or the American Folk Festival on Facebook. Color Bangor is presented by Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union.