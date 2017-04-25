Woman Accused in Sword Attack Ordered to Stay Out of Brewer

A woman accused of cutting her ex-boyfriend with a sword has been ordered to stay out of Brewer.

25-year-old Christina McCarthy was arrested Sunday night on South Main Street after what police describe as a family fight.

Monday a judge said she may return to Brewer once to get her belongings–if accompanied by police.

McCarthy is charged with assault, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest.

She’s has been released on $350 bail and is due back in court next month.