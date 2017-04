Winslow Man Sentenced to Decade in Prison on Child Porn Charge

A man from Winslow is going to prison for ten years for having child pornography.

47-year-old Darrin Cates was also ordered Tuesday to pay $20,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor in October 2015.

State police say they found more than 800 illegal images and nearly 300 child porn videos on his computer in 2014.