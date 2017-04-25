State House Celebrates Visual & Performing Arts Education

More than 80 students from Bucksport, Falmouth, and Brunswick were in attendance at the State House Tuesday as part of the Visual and Performing Arts Education celebration.

The Maine Department of Education, Maine Arts Commission and First Lady Ann LePage hosted the event.

Teachers, students, and lawmakers gathered to celebrate Maine arts education and the artwork of students selected for display at the Capital.

We caught up with the Bucksport art teacher and a student who was honored at the celebration.

I love art. I think it’s a lot of fun,” said Roger Woodbridge, sophomore at Bucksport High School.

“Kids seem to have that need to be able to come in and create and it’s sort of a beak from the rigors of other academic schedules that they’re involved in during the day,” said Holly Betrand, art teacher at Bucksport High School.

“It’s huge for them and also their teachers to be honored in this way and show the great arts education that’s happening and the hard work that they’re doing to come together and really be honored here,” said Beth Lambert, Visual & Performing Arts Specialist, Department of Education.

Band and choir students were recognized as the event also included theatrical and musical performances.