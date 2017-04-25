Spring Planting: What You Need to Know

May is less than a week away, and folks are starting to think about spring planting.

“I’m so excited. I’m ready for the warm weather, and looking forward to having a beautiful summer,” said Alegra Tyler, co-owner of Hodgdon-Tyler Family Landscaping.

But Melissa Higgins of Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center in Bangor says be careful what you plant right now.

“We’re trying to let people know that although it’s sunny during the day, it’s still pretty cold at night. In fact we’re still dealing with 30-degree temperatures,” said Higgins.

The experts here say it’s safe now to plant heartier flowers alyssium and pansies.

“We’re not worried about them getting frosted. They’re very cold tolerant. So these guys could go in anytime,” said Higgins.

As for veggies?

“You could do your cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale,” said Higgins. “Lettuce you could do in a week or two, and if we know we are going to get a hard frost, you want to cover with a blanket.”

Hanging baskets are a good option for right now.

“As long as you have someone who realizes the weather is very dependent, anything below 40, 45, you should probably bring them in,” said Tim Davis, a grower at Sprague’s.

After the last hard frost you’re good to plant annuals like these.

“Geraniums are really heat tolerant. They’re easy, you don’t have to do anything to them. They come in a variety of different colors. They’re very versatile. You’d have a hard time, which is nice, so those are a good first-time plant,” said Higgins.

It’s also important to prep the area you’re going to plant.

“Loosen it up, and then depending on the type of soil, some amendments to add on, compost, pete, fertilizer of some sort, and depending on whether you want to go organic or conventional there’s a lot of different options,” said Davis.