Portland Residents Decide Between Two School Renovation Bonds in November

Portland Residents will decide between two school renovation bonds this November after city councilors voted to send them to a referendum last night.

One plan would fund renovations to four schools at a cost of $64 million.

The other plan would fund renovations for just two schools at a cost of $32 million.

The city would then request state funding for the other two.

The Portland City Charter requires bond questions be approved by a majority of voters.