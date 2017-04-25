Portland City Councilors Discuss International Jetport Renovations

Portland City Councilors discussed last night a multi million dollar renovation project at the international jetport.

Councilors are debating spending nearly $4 million in order to improve the passenger terminal.

For starters, jetport officials want to renovate rest rooms on the concourse and near the baggage claim area.

“There is no tax dollars at play here, this is all revenue generated by the jetport, from the flying public. So if you’re not a traveler through Portland, you are not funding this project.” Says Jetport Manager Paul Bradbury.

If the project is approved, improvements will also be made to gates 1 through 6.

The building was expanded in 2012, but jetport officials are hoping to finish the job.