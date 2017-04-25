Pet of the Week: Meet Green!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, we had the pleasure of meeting the energetic Green! Green is a 3 month old hamster in need of a good and loving home. She is energetic in the mornings, and will need someone to talk to her often.

The Bangor Humane Society has several events coming up, including the Kids Give Back event on April 29th, from 1 – 2:30 pm right at the Center, and the Annual Rabbit Run at the Bangor City Forest Trail Run this Saturday, April 29th. Pre-registration for the Rabbit Run is open until April 28th. Pre-registration is $20, day of run registration is $25. For more information, go to www.bangorhumane.org.