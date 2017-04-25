Periods of Rain Tonight & Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A slow moving storm system currently located along the Southern Mid-Atlantic Coastline will drift north towards the Gulf of Maine the next couple of days. The storm will bring periods of rain to Maine tonight and tomorrow as it slowly heads north to northeast. By Thursday the storm will be weakening as it slides north through the Gulf of Maine. Occasional showers will continue across the Pine Tree State Thursday, but a little partial sunshine will likely allow the temps too climb into the 60s away from the coastline. A weak cold front moving across the Northeast may bring a few rain showers to our region Friday otherwise it will be variably cloudy and rather mild. Over the weekend high pressure building southeast from near Hudson Bay will likely bring mostly fair conditions to Maine both days, with above normal temps likely Saturday and near normal temps as we end the month of April Sunday.

Tonight: Periods of rain, patchy fog and drizzle, with a east to southeast breeze around 10 mph and low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Periods of rain, drizzle and fog, with a east to southeast breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, coolest near the coast.

Friday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s from north to south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist