Palmyra Man Will Continue to Serve 45-Year Sentence in Beating Death

A Palmyra man found guilty of beating a man to death with a metal pipe will continue to serve his 45-year prison sentence.

The Maine Supreme Court today rejected the appeal of Jason Cote, 26.

His lawyers argued to have the verdict and sentence overturned.

A jury found Cote guilty in December 2015 of killing Ricky Cole, 47, of Detroit in 2013.

Prosecutors say the murder was drug-related.

Cote’s lawyer argued his client was acting in self-defense.