“Mr. & Mrs. Fish” Educate Young Students About Stormwater Pollution



Second-graders in Brewer learned how to prevent stormwater pollution through an interactive performance today.

The South-Portland-based duo “Mr. and Mrs. Fish” paid a visit to Brewer Community School.

The dynamic presentation gets kids involved in several on-stage activities.

“The Fishes” are actually Jeff and Deb Sandler, a couple who’ve performed in more than 20 countries for nearly 40 years.

“That they first off have fun enjoyable learning. That they learn about something close to home, Brewer, and what affects Brewer and the water around it. And they learn about sea creatures that are off the coast,” said Jeff Sandler.

“And we also want them to know that they can make a difference, and how they can make a difference, what’s the solution and how they can do things differently to help keep our water clean,” said Deb Sandler.

We’re told the theme of their show changes slightly every year, but the focus is always on the water supply and how to protect it.