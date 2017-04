Maine Troop Greeter Museum One Step Closer to a Reality

The Maine Troop Greeters are one step closer to creating a museum at Bangor International Airport.

Bangor city council approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday night.

BIA will provide the space for the museum on two side walls of the terminal connector ramp.

Construction is set to begin once fundraising is complete.

The museum will preserve memorabilia from the greeting experiences shared by troop greeters and create a place of remembrance for all who visit.