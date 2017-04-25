Maine Senate Gives Approval For State Compliance With Real ID

Earlier this month, the Maine House passed a bill to bring the state into compliance with the Federal Real ID Act.

Today, the Maine State Senate gave its approval to the bill.

The Governor has said he will sign the bill when it comes to his desk.

The Federal Real ID law was passed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but Maine has resisted compliance because of cost and privacy concerns.

To comply with the law, Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles would need to employ facial recognition technology and scan documents such as birth certificates when Mainers apply for an ID.

Maine’s current Secretary of State opposed the change.