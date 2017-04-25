Maine Senate Approves Bill to Comply With Federal Real ID Law

Maine lawmakers have approved a bill to bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID Act. The House passed the bill earlier this month and the Senate did likewise on Tuesday.

It goes now to Governor LePage for his signature.

The federal Real ID law was passed in 2005 in response to the September 11th terror attacks.

For years, Maine has resisted compliance because of cost and privacy concerns.

To comply with the law, Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles would need to employ facial recognition technology and scan documents such as birth certificates when Mainers apply for an ID.

If those changes aren’t made, Maine’s drivers’ licenses could no longer be used to board airplanes or enter government facilities.

“So over a period of time, the Secretary of State will issue new licenses when your license expires. There’ll be a new license issued. It will be a little different process. But my understanding is that they’ll recognize the current Maine drivers’ licenses because we’ve made this commitment to complying with the federal guidelines,” said Senate President Michael Thibodeau.

The legislature included a provision to give Mainers the option to “opt out” of Real ID-compliant licenses.

Those who opt out would still be able to legally drive, but their IDs would not be accepted by federal authorities.

Governor LePage is expected to sign the bill into law.