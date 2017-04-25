Maine High School Cracks US News & World Report Top 10

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) — The state’s math and science magnet school in northern Maine has cracked the Top 10 in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone came in 10th place for science, math, engineering and technology — and 19th for best overall high school.

The rankings were released Tuesday.

The only other Maine high school ranked in the top 500 schools in the nation was Falmouth, which came in 328th place. Rounding out the top five Maine high schools are Wells High School, Greely High School and Freeport High School.