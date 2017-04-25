Local Horror Film “Island Zero” Screening at Emerge Film Fest 

Best-selling author Tess Gerritsen of Camden is branching out to the big screen.
Her low-budget horror film “Island Zero” will be screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival in Lewiston-Auburn.
It’s about what happens to residents of a Maine island when the ferry stops coming.
Much of the filming took place in March of last year in Camden, Rockport, and Islesboro with a mostly Maine crew.
Gerritsen is the author of more than two dozen suspense and medical thrillers.
The movie is a family project, with Gerritsen writing the screenplay, and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, directing.