Local Horror Film “Island Zero” Screening at Emerge Film Fest

Best-selling author Tess Gerritsen of Camden is branching out to the big screen.

Her low-budget horror film “Island Zero” will be screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival in Lewiston-Auburn.

It’s about what happens to residents of a Maine island when the ferry stops coming.

Much of the filming took place in March of last year in Camden, Rockport, and Islesboro with a mostly Maine crew.

Gerritsen is the author of more than two dozen suspense and medical thrillers.

The movie is a family project, with Gerritsen writing the screenplay, and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, directing.