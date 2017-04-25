Lobstermen Testify In Support Of GPS Tracking Bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Several lobstermen say they support a bill to allow Maine Marine Patrol officers to install tracking devices on fishing vessels, saying they are tired of fellow fisherman violating state regulations.

The Portland Press Herald ( ) reports both sides agree there is a growing problem of a few law-breakers causing major conflict within the industry. The president of the Maine Lobsterman’s Association estimates some people steal more than $150,000 in lobster from lobstermen in other zones each year.

However, lobstermen disagree on whether the commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources should have the power to authorize the installation of GPS tracking devices without judge approval.

Commissioner Patrick Keliher says his department can update the bill to only allow GPS tracking devices and not video or audio recording equipment.