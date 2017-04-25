Lawmakers Consider Limiting Step Therapy Protocol for Patients with Life-Threatening Diseases

State lawmakers are considering a bill to limit step therapy protocol for patients with life-threatening diseases.

It’s meant to get the correct medication to the patient sooner.

Step therapy is used by insurance companies to save money by denying patients access to medication that’s been prescribed by their doctors.

Instead they cover the cost of the medication preferred by insurance companies.

Patients can fail multiple times on medications before gaining access to the drugs originally recommended by their physicians.

Residents from Cutler and Cape Elizabeth who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis testified in support of the bill in Augusta on Tuesday.

“For the last nine years, I’m on a regime that my doctor and I have determined works well. However the insurance company every year puts me through having to justify the meds that I’m on and go through a process that a couple of times has almost killed me by putting me into allergic reaction. So I’m here to help put a face to this bill,” said H. Lori Schnieders of Cutler.

“We put or faith and trust in the professionals that care for us, those are our doctors, and our prescribers, and our medical professionals and it’s unfair for insurance companies to thwart the good work that our doctors are doing to enable us to live a healthy life,” said Barrie Lynch of Cape Elizabeth.

The bill would limit step therapy in some cases where failure to access the correct drug could put patients at great risk.