Increasing Clouds with Late Showers South & West Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure that brought the partly sunny skies to Maine the past two days will continue to drift off to our northeast today. As the high moves away, a complex area of low pressure will slowly drift northeast from the southeastern U.S. Coastline and begin to impact our region as the storm’s cloud shield increases across Maine from south to north today. As the storm continues to lift northeast along the coastline showers will spread north across Maine later this afternoon and night. The bulk of the storms rainfall will likely move through our region during the daylight and evening hours of Wednesday which time the rain may be moderate to possibly heavy at times. With the rivers and streams running high already any additional moderate to heavy rain may push the water levels above flood stage on some of our area rivers and streams. As the storm slowly weakens and drift northeast away from New England the conditions across Maine will begin to slowly improve Thursday as skies turn variably cloudy and the temps warm into the 60s. A warm front moving across the Northeast may bring a few rain showers to our region Friday otherwise it will be partly cloudy and rather mild.

Today: Variably cloudy, with late day showers likely over southern and western parts of Maine and an easterly breeze around 10 mph, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Periods of rain likely, with high temps in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist