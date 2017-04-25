Increasing Clouds, Afternoon Showers Possible Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure that brought us the nice day yesterday will slide east of the region today. We’ll have a dry start to our Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies for most locales. Clouds will be on the increase as the day progresses though so expect the sunshine to fade from south to north across the state. Low pressure, over the Carolinas this morning, will gradually move northward along the east coast into the Mid-Atlantic region by later today. Showers, in advance of the storm system will begin spreading into the state this afternoon especially southern and western areas. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs this afternoon with some of the cooler readings being along the coast due to an onshore wind. Steadier rain will spread across the entire state tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s to mid-40s for nighttime lows.

Periods of rain will continue Wednesday as low pressure continues to push northward along the east coast towards New England. It looks like the steadiest rain will fall during the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday then gradually become lighter, more showery later in the day. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for highs Wednesday. Low pressure will move east through the Gulf of Maine Thursday. Southeasterly winds off the ocean will keep a lot of low level moisture in place Thursday resulting in mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some lingering showers and patchy drizzle. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to move in later Friday and could give us a few showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a bit milder Friday with highs reaching the 60s to near 70°.

Today: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers developing especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 47°-55°. Light winds will become east/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Lows between 38°-44°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind around 10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible. Milder with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70° .

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW