How to Become a Citizen Scientist

It’s something that just makes sense for outdoorsy people – in other words – Mainers.

People learned how to become a “citizen scientist” Tuesday in Holden at the Fields Pond Audubon Center.

It’s called Signs of the Seasons, training offered around the state by Maine Sea Grant and the UMaine Cooperative Extension.

The program helps volunteers look at life cycle changes of plants and animals.

“It’s something that farmers and fishermen do by nature. When to harvest for a farmer or when to plant seeds, when to go fishing for lobstermen,” said Esperanza Stancioff, an extension educator with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension & Sea Grant.

Volunteers record data through a program that’s made available for any scientist or organization needing the info.

You can go here for more on how to get involved.