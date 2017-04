Gymnastics Coach Arrested Under Sex Charges in Westbrook

A part time gymnastics coach is arrested on a sex charge.

The alleged victim’s father says he caught 34 year old Jeremy Link with his 14 year old daughter “with his pants down.”

According to police, the father reported the incident Saturday at “Elite All Stars of Maine Cheer and Dance” in Westbrook.

The owner of the gym says Link taught tumbling classes once a week. He no longer works there.

Link made his first court appearance yesterday.