Former Foster Mother Released from Prison After Serving 17 Year Sentence

A woman convicted of manslaughter for the 2001 death of her 5-year-old foster child was released from prison today.

in 2005, Sally Schofield was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Today, the Department of Corrections website indicates that she’s no longer incarcerated but that she’s on probation.

At the time of Logan Marr’s death, Schofield was a state child case worker.

The little girl was found bound by duct tape in a basement in Chelsea.