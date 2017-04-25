Film Celebrates MDI Hospital’s 120 Years

MDI Hospital turns 120 years old this year.

As a way to mark the occasion a local filmmaker has made a documentary honoring the work the medical facility does.

Celebrating MDI Hospital is the film’s name.

Brian Sullivan spoke with hospital employees to find out what makes it worthy of documentation.

“Didn’t have anything in this county before MDI Hospital was founded in 1897” said Nessa Reifsnyder a Grant Writer for the hospital.

120 years later it stands as a corner stone of the community.

“Everyone in this very rapidly growing town at that time understood that in order for us to be a year-round vital, vibrant community we were going to need these kinds of institutions” said Reifsnyder. “The island without a hospital where people kind of felt worried… What if I get sick, what will happen? In the many years since our founding that’s become something that we didn’t have to worry about.”

Employing 500 people, they delivered 69 babies last year, and had more than 50-thousand outpatient visits.

“I think this hospital is a real treasure on this island” said hospital employee Marisa Marinelli. “It’s just an invaluable place where people can have access to critical health care. Not just our local community, anybody who passes through. This is such a well populated area and to travel through without the critical access here that we offer, we are saving lives each day” she said.

Vicky Eaton has been working there for the last 25 years.

“I definitely get to know my patients” said Eaton. “I’ve seen people be born here, they’ve grown up they’ve had kids. I’ve taken care of them. I think that patients are comforted by seeing a face that they have seen for a long time. It’s definitely an honor to get to know your patients on a personal level.”

Chief Medical Officer Edward Gilmore has her topped, he’s been working on the island since 1971.

“I think it’s hard to imagine medical care in this community without MDI Hospital” said Gilmore. “This is the center of medical care in this community and it’s really part of the community.”

“It’s a community hospital” said Eaton. “We are all family here. We are all a team and that’s the beauty of it, we are all a family here.”

The film will be shown this Thursday at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor.

There will be a complimentary wine and cheese reception starting at 6:30 followed by the movie at 7.