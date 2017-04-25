Does “13 Reasons Why” Glorify Suicide? Mental Health Experts Weigh In

The popular Netflix series “Thirteen Reasons Why” is shedding light on an often stigmatized topic. But the backlash has been severe.

Some schools have tried to ban students from watching the show, saying it glorifies suicide. Local mental health experts weigh in.

The popular Netflix show “Thirteen Reasons Why” has been binge-watched by TV viewers nationwide.

The tragic story of a fictional character has sparked a much needed dialogue about suicide. But does the show go too far?

“The production graphically depicts the means of the suicide and then it takes some steps to almost glorify suicide as a way of dealing with stresses in your life.”

Greg Marley is clinical director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Maine.

“So our kids are thinking about suicide at pretty high rates and yet many adults are afraid to talk with them about it.”

The fear, he says, is this show raises the copy-cat risk for suicide.

And the National Association of School Pyschologists agrees, issuing a disclaimer on their website that vulnerable youth, with any degree of suicidal thoughts, should not watch this series.

“To make a blanket statement and say this isn’t anything we want our kids to be watching is probably not realistic.”

Chris McLaughlin of Acadia Hospital says ignoring and banning the show’s powerful message is wrong.

“It’s a window to an opportunity to have some tough conversations.”

The dialogue created by the Netflix show is timely. A Brewer High School student took his life last week.

“The education is definitely important around suicide.”

Superintendent Cheri Towle wants not only her students, but all youth to know there are resources available.

Faculty at Brewer High School have even incorporated the themes behind the book “Thirteen Reasons Why,” which the Netflix show is based on, into their daily teachings.

“That book is being talked about in our current health classes, so it’s part of our curriculum. We do talk about adolescent health issues and decisions.”

The takeaway.

“Watch the series with your child. So you’re monitoring, not forbidding.”

“To be able to have those really tough conversations is imperative. Especially with what we’ve seen in the community and what the show is highlighting.”

While the plot depicted in this show is fictitious, suicide is a very real topic that should never be ignored.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

There’s also an upcoming suicide awareness walk taking place in Bangor.

Steps for Souls is this Saturday, May 6th from 10am – 1pm at Bangor High School.