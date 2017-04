Data Breach at Behavioral Health Center

A Bangor psychiatric center is notifying more than 4,000 of its clients that their information may have been compromised.

Behavioral Health Center has been investigating the hack for a month now.

According to a spokesperson for the center, the information was posted for sale on the internet.

If you know you’ve been affected by this breach, call Cyber Scout’s helpline at 1-800-405-6108.