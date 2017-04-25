Car vs. Pole Crash Shuts Down Main Street in Orono

A crash involving an SUV and a telephone pole has shut down part of Main Street in Orono.

A car hit a pole across from the Public Safety building just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, whom police describe as a middle-aged man, received very minor injuries, and no one else was involved in the crash.

Crews from Emera Maine have been called in to replace the pole, which snapped in half. We’re told this process could impact power for at least a short time Tuesday afternoon.

Main Street has been shut down between Pine Street and Goodridge Drive, and traffic is being rerouted around the area.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash. If you saw something, you’re urged to call 866-4000.