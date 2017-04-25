Bangor Man Arrested Twice in One Week By TSA

A Bangor man was arrested twice at New York’s Laguardia Airport last week for allegedly trying to bring weapons onto an airplane.

According to Port Authority Police – 25-year-old Michael Rios was first arrested Friday morning after TSA agents allegedly saw a gravity knife and metal knuckles in his carry-on bag.

Rios was arrested again the following day after TSA agents allegedly saw more weapons in his bag, including an air pistol, six knives, and a throwing star.

Rios is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.