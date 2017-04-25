2017 Measures of Growth Report Finds Areas for Improvement

Maine excels in air and water quality, and international exports. That’s according to a new report that also says there’s room for improvement in other areas.

The Maine Economic Growth Council and the Maine Development Foundation released the 2017 Measures of Growth report on Tuesday. They say fourth grade reading scores and postsecondary educational attainment are concerning.

The report found that only 36% of Maine fourth graders tested at ‘proficient or above’ reading levels.

Other areas of concern include Maine’s decreasing working age population, the state’s transportation infrastructure, and spending on research and development.

“We’re right now only spending 1% of our state’s gross domestic product on research and development. That makes us 37th in the country. If we really look for a way that we can project long term economic growth, having a clear funnel and pipeline for research and development to fuel our economy, is absolutely essential,” said Rep. Sara Gideon, (D) Speaker of the House.

The annual report tracks Maine’s performance on economic indicators and helps provide lawmakers with information to influence public policy.

To read the full report, go to http://mdf.org/publications/Measures-of-Growth-2017/922/.