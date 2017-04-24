Winthrop Teen Accused of Murdering Parents to Undergo Evaluation

A teenager from Winthrop accused of killing his parents last fall will undergo more evaluation.

18-year-old Andrew Balcer’s lawyer made that request Monday at a court hearing, and it was granted.

The teen is charged with murder in the deaths of Antonio and Alice Balcer.

They were found dead in their home on Halloween.

Court documents say Andrew Balcer called 9-1-1 and confessed to stabbing and killing them.

The documents also say he stabbed the family dog, but spared his brother’s life.

We’re told a hearing on whether Balcer will be tried as a juvenile or adult will likely take place this summer.