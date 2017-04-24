UMaine Hosts 2nd Annual Student Symposium

Over 12-hundred undergraduate and graduate students participated in UMaine’s Annual Student Symposium, which organizers say has doubled since last year.

Students presented over 500 different posters, exhibits and performances.

Carol Kim, Vice President of Research at UMaine says, “University of Maine is the public research university for the state of Maine. Our mission is to conduct research and take the knowledge that we learn at the university and turn it into solutions for the state.”

The daylong event featured the work of students from academic disciplines ranging from sciences and engineering to arts and humanities.

Audrey Bergeron, a graduate student says, “It’s absolutely incredible to see my research being presented. And to be able to not only present it to other scientists, but it’s really great to be able to present my research to all sorts of people because infection impacts every body and it’s really important research that everyone can relate to on some level.”

The annual event allows students to practice presenting their research in multiple ways.

Bergeron says, “I presented last year and I gave an oral presentation last year and this year I’m giving a poster presentation, so it’s nice to have experience in both of those types of environments.”

For the first time, the event included the business school’s International Trade Show.

Business school students put together individual booths showcasing business and trade in different countries.

Megan Ackley, and undergraduate student says, “It’s cool that we get to put together all of the research that we’ve been doing for the entire semester in kind of a fun way, in a lively presentation where we have food and music and different festive wear. International Trade has become so important, especially in the United States, so I think it’s cool to learn about that and how it could affect my future career.”

Kim says, “The breadth is amazing. The different research and creative activities that the University of Maine is conducting.”