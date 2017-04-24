Time To Vaccinate Your Horses, Say Maine’s Veterinarians

As the weather gets warmer, veterinarians in our area have a warning for horse owners–get your animals vaccinated.

It’s that time of year-as the snow melts and the grass gets greener, animals like horses are becoming more vulnerable to disease.

“It wasn’t as cold a winter. I think there’s already been a bunch of mosquitoes out”

Veterinarians say it’s important to vaccinate for mosquito-borne infections like Eastern Equine Encephalitis-or Triple-E-and the West Nile Virus…as well as rabies and tetanus.

“They’re a concern because they can cause severe neurologic disease, which can be very deadly to the horse, so a simple vaccination could save a horse’s life,” said Dr. Jennifer Larson, a veterinarian with Evergreen Veterinary Services of Searsport.

Also important–eliminating standing water which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

This is a busy time of year for veterinarians like Dr. Larson. She’s been making a lot of farm calls, making sure local horses are up to date on their vaccinations.

“It’s especially important right now, this time of year, to get them done, because you want those vaccines into the horse about a month prior to big mosquito season because they want time to build antibodies,” said Larson.

“I love them very much and I want to do the best thing possible for them. I do take them to shows and different locations where there are other horses, so it’s important to have the shots updated every year,” said Shelly Wilbur, owner of Mountain View Stable in Frankfort.

A typical round of vaccines can cost about $70 bucks a horse, but factors like contact with other animals and whether the horse performs in shows can impact what shots your horse should get.

“I’m happy to talk with owners. Some owners want to do more. Some want to do less. I’m happy to customize vaccine protocol tailored to the horse and their situation,” said Larson.

But for Wilbur, it’s all money well spent.

“The emotional impact that it would be on me and the horse would be quite traumatic if one of those diseases did set in in one of them. So economically you can’t afford not to do it really,” said Wilbur.