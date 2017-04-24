Three Part Addiction Series at Southwest Harbor Public Library

A three-part series on alcohol and drug addiction will take place at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, starting this Wednesday night, April 26th.

The first discussion is being led by Dr. Dick Diamond, a retired physician and Steering Committee Chair of the Hancock County Adult Drug Court.

He’ll discuss addiction as a disease of the brain.

Dr. Dan Johnson, Executive Director of the Acadia Family Center, Mount Desert Island’s only licensed outpatient treatment center, will lead the other two talks.

Wednesday, May 3rd is about the developmental implications of addiction. And Wednesday, May 10th, Dr. Johnson will discuss treatment, recovery and prevention.

All talks start at 6:30 p.m. and are free to attend.

For more information, you can call the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.

For more information about Acadia Family Center, call 244-4012 or log onto http://www.acadiafamilycenter.org/