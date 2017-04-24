States To Host Hearings On Changes To Squid Fishery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine and Massachusetts will host hearings about potential changes to the East Coast squid fishery.

The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council is hosting the hearings this week. It wants to reduce the number of latent permits for certain kinds of squid.

Longfin squid are fished from Maine to Virginia, with the majority of the catch coming ashore in Rhode Island. Regulators are concerned that the amount of participation in the fishery could become unsustainable if latent permits become active.

Longfin squid are the kind that are sold as calamari.

Maine’s hearing is slated for the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland on Tuesday. The Massachusetts hearing will take place at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Annisquam River Marine Fisheries Station in Gloucester on Wednesday.

Both are at 5 p.m.