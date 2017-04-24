Sole, Hernandez Pepe Complete Their Transfers From UMaine Women’s Basketball Team

The UMaine women’s basketball team had 5 players transfer out of the program this spring and a few of them have new homes. Duquesne University announced Laia Sole has transferred into their program. Her sister is on the team. Laia will have to sit next season before contributing there. Sole averaged about 9 and a half points per game last year and was America East 6th Player of the Year. Isabel Hernandez Pepe has completed her transfer from UMaine to St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. They are a division-II school.