Senior Watch: Bucksport Regional Health Center Health Fair

Jessica Richards the Health Educator at Bucksport Regional Health Center, is in to talk about this weekends Health Fair.

The Health Fair is on Saturday, April 29th from 10 am to 2 pm.

The fair will include health screenings for skin cancer, massage, and acupuncture.

There will be door prizes, giveaways, demonstrations, Frisbee throwing contest, face painting, and Touch A Truck.

The Bucksport Police Department will also be having their Drug Take Back Day, if you have expired medications you can bring them with you for disposal.