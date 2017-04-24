Penquis Opens Advocacy Center to Help Child Sexual Assault Victims

Penquis is opening a children’s advocacy center in Bangor to help in the fight to end child sexual assault.

The center is a safe space where police, victim advocates and mental health professionals can conduct interviews with potential victims and develop a plan for cases.

DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew says in the US, 1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. And most of these acts will go unreported.

There are many barriers in place for police investigators.

Maine State Police Lieutenant Troy Gardner says this children’s advocacy center eliminates that.

“Often times, we’re interviewing kids in the same location where the abuse occurred,” said Gardner. “So you can understand the challenge of trying to get a child to discuss or talk about something that happened, perhaps in the same room where you’re actually talking with them. So the CAC provides a neutral location where you can bring victims.”

“To provide an environment that helps the healing and provides the resources to both the children and their families,” said Mayhew.

Penquis representatives say child-friendly environments like this can reduce trauma for kids by putting several agencies in one room, minimizing the number of times children must recount cases of abuse.

For more information about children’s advocacy centers in your area, visit the Penquis website.