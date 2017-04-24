Partly to Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

It looks like a decent day for our Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°. Unsettled weather comes back into our forecast on Tuesday as low pressure approaches from the south. Clouds will be increasing during the morning on Tuesday with showers spreading south to north across the state during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for highs Tuesday afternoon. Rain will continue Wednesday as low pressure continues to push towards New England. South/southwesterly winds will push milder air into the region Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures are expected to top off in the mid-60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon for inland locales while coastal areas are cooler, closer to 60° due to an onshore wind. The cold front may bring a few showers to the region as it moves through on Friday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 52°-63°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers developing especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, cooler near 60° along the coast.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, cooler near 60° along the coast.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW