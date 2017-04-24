Open House & Chili Cook-Off for Searsport Robotics Teams

You’re invited to the Great Chili Cook-off at Searsport High School Wednesday night, April 26th.

It’s a fundraiser and open house for four Searsport robotics teams.

Students interested in joining the team can see what goes into making the robots.

And attendees will be asked to judge which chili dish is their favorite prepared by staff and students at RSU 20.

The dinner and open house runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students,

For more information about the event as well as the robotics teams, you can log onto https://www.facebook.com/vikinglanders/