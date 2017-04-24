Officials: Augusta Apartment Building Fire Caused By Child Using Match or Lighter

Fire officials say a 5 year old using an open flame device caused the fire that destroyed an Augusta apartment yesterday.

Three families are homeless and officials say the Mount Vernon Avenue building will be demolished for safety reasons.

Six people lived in the three-unit apartment building.

Emergency crews were called in around 3 Monday afternoon, shutting down the busy road.

Officials say when they arrived residents had broken out windows trying to save a dog from the flames, but in doing so fueled the fire by allowing the air to get to it.

“All of the tenants were able to get out prior to our arrival” said Lt. Brian Chamberlin of the Augusta Fire Department. “We had heavy fire on arrival. We were able to contain the fire to that unit and we actually stopped it from getting into the building next-door. At this time the tenants have been displaced, the Red Cross is on scene helping them. The only loss we had was one pet and we were able to save some birds from the lower units” he said.

The dog mentioned earlier is the pet that was lost.

The building next door did have some damage to the siding, but is still livable.