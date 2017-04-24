Nice Start to Work Week

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ve got a decent day on tap to start the work week. A cold front will continue to push offshore this morning. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it and therefore passed through the state pretty much unnoticed. Colder air behind the front will stay mainly north of the border but will be close enough to clip northern Maine today which will make for a wide range in temperatures this afternoon. Otherwise look for high pressure to build into the region today and provide us with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s this afternoon for most locales with low to mid-40s likely over far northern areas. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies during the night tonight and with light winds expected, we’ll see a chilly night especially over northern locales. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Unsettled weather comes back into our forecast on Tuesday as weak low pressure approaches from the south. We’ll have a dry start to the day with some morning sunshine in spots. Clouds will be on the increase as the day progresses. Showers will begin spreading into southern and western parts of the state during the afternoon. Northern and eastern areas will remain dry through the daylight hours. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs Tuesday afternoon. Steadier rain will spread across the state Tuesday night and continue through the day Wednesday as low pressure continues to push towards New England. The bulk of the rain will exit the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll gradually dry out during the day Thursday with skies becoming more of a mix of sun and clouds during the day. It’ll be milder too with southerly winds ushering milder air into the region. Temperatures will reach the 60s for highs Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to move in later Friday and could give us a few showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 52°-63°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 22°-36°, coldest north. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers developing especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 48°-55°. Light winds will become east/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder with highs in the 60s, cooler in the upper 50s to near 60° along the coast.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW