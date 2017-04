Newport Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Heroin

A Newport man has pled guilty to selling heroin.

Todd Shorey, 52, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

Court records say between May of 2015 and January of 2016, Shorey obtained large amounts of heroin weekly from out-of-state and dealt the drug throughout central Maine.

The charge carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, and a fine up to $8-million.