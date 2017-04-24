New Bill Centers around Welfare to Work Program

A new bill in Augusta is centered around the state run welfare to work program.

Citizens would monitor the success and progress of the program and the Department of Health and Human Services would be required to collect data about topics like employment, income levels, child poverty, and food insecurity.

The state requires drug tests for certain welfare recipients with drug convictions who score high on a substance-use screening tool.

Since 2015, only 23 people scored high enough on the screening tool to be subjected to testing.