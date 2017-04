Mid-Coast Job Fair Tuesday

Folks looking for work in the Mid-Coast area are invited to attend a spring hiring fair Tuesday, April 25th.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mid-Coast School of Technology on Main Street in Rockland.

Anyone looking for a job is welcome.

Organizers say 48 businesses and organizations from Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties will be there with about 600 employment opportunities ranging from entry-level positions to professional and technical.