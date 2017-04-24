May 1st Deadline for Snow Tire Removal in Maine



With snow on the roads gone, State Police are reminding folks that their studded snow tires should be, too.

It’s against the law to drive with studded tries from May 1st to October 1st.

drivers during this time may not operate a vehicle with tires having metal studs, wires, or spikes.

We’re told they can cause costly damage to the roads and can be damaging to your wallet if they are not removed.

“If the officer deemed it necessary, he would impose a fine for having studded snow tires on past May 1st,” said Troy Swett, Service Manager at Swett’s Tire and Auto Inc. “I think that the state has granted extensions due to weather before, but there is not one in place this year.”

If left on, drivers can be fined $137.